Sentencing for man accused of killing daughter of Cleveland reverend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 29-year-old man convicted of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018 will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Thursday.

In November, a jury found Jamal Kukla guilty of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

The body of Jasmine Washington, 31, was found hidden under stairs outside the Broadway Christian Church on Sept. 17, 2018.

Kukla was arrested on May 27, 2020 after police said his DNA matched DNA evidence collected from the crime scene.

“In 2018 Jamal Kukla brutally murdered 31-year-old Jasmine Washington in Slavic Village. After 2 years of searching for the killer, the Cleveland Police received a sample of Kukla’s DNA which matched the evidence collected at the crime scene,” Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said. “I hope after today’s verdict the victim’s family and friends can finally feel justice has been served.”

Jasmine Washington's family made this poster after she died. (WOIO)

Washington leaves behind three children.

Her father is a reverend at Straightway Bible Fellowship in Cleveland Heights.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.