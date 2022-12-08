2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wawa headed to Ohio, expanding to four new states

Wawa plans to expand into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
Wawa plans to expand into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.(Provided//Wawa)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wawa is officially making its way to Ohio sometime after 2025, according to a release from the company.

The release states that this is part of a larger, long-term expansion, and is also set to include Indiana and Kentucky. The company also previously announced plans to expand to Tennessee.

“At Wawa, growth means strengthening our existing markets as well as expanding to both adjacent and new markets so we can reach new friends and neighbors and welcome them as part of our extended family,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO. “These markets are the perfect places for Wawa to expand based on their strong business communities, their family-like atmosphere, and the confidence that our unique offer and amazing associates will be welcomed by these communities. We look forward to bringing our freshly prepared food, specialty beverages, fuel, and convenience services to these new areas all while creating new jobs and meaningful community support.”

These stores are set to launch sometime after 2025, with further estimated timeframes and ranges for number of stores to be announced in 2023.

“We have received thousands of requests over the years to spread our wings further west! We couldn’t be more excited to announce our growth plans in these markets as we will soon serve more people in new communities with our unique brand and offer,” said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa. “We can’t wait to reconnect with those that know us from existing markets and meet new friends and neighbors come 2025 and beyond!”

