Where’s my mail? East Cleveland man sounds alarm on USPS delay ahead of holidays

By Katie Wilson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the holidays right around the corner, what would you do without mail?

It’s a frustrating reality for at least one East Cleveland man.

Every day, Richard Griffin walks down his apartment steps to check his mail. More and more often, his box is empty.

Griffin says the problem started weeks ago after Celestial Properties lost their regular delivery person with the Cleveland Heights Post Office.

Ever since, it has been iffy. Sometimes he gets nothing, sometimes he has to search for his mail.

“One day I came down here... and just a stack of mail was right here,” said Griffin.

Another day, Griffin said he had to hunt down his medication for his heart failure. Eventually, he drove to the post office to pick it up.

“They went in the back and come out with a pack that’s my meds,” said Griffin. “But it was only half of the meds. Because when I took it home and opened it up all of it wasn’t in there. But the next day, the other package came in the mail.”

So we called his property manager, who confirmed this has been a reoccurring issue.

“It’s like, we may get our mail, we may not get our mail, and with us not having a regular mail carrier, we will get our mail but it’s not in our mailbox,” said Ruth Johnson, Celestial Properties Manager.

However, when it came time to get answers from the post office, there was a whole lot of waiting.

Eventually, we got a hold of a woman who said she couldn’t transfer me to someone within the Cleveland Heights Post Office.

When I asked about Griffin’s situation, she said that’s up to him to fix through forms and phone calls.

A frustrating response for Griffin and the many others bogged down with this problem, but the 19 Troubleshooters will continue calling and asking questions until we get results.

