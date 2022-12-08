MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Medina Township traffic stop led to the arrest of a driver who had multiple outstanding warrants, loaded guns, and drugs, police confirmed.

Ofc. O’Donnell initiated the traffic stop when the driver was going the wrong way on Medina Road around 3 a.m. on Dec. 6, Medina Township Police said.

O’Donnell found the driver had the warrants and was in possession of a controlled substance during the investigation, according to MTPD.

MTPD listed the following items O’Donnell found and seized during a search of the car:

2 fully-loaded semi-automatic handguns

cocaine

numerous small baggies of marijuana

other illicit drugs

drug instruments

“His ability to look beyond the traffic stop led to numerous felony charges and removal of dangerous weapons and illicit drugs off the streets of Medina Township,” MTPD spoke Ofc. O’Donnell.

Wrong-way Medina Township driver with warrants arrested with guns, drugs, police say (Medina Township Police)

