1 charged after leading police on multi-county chase in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested and charged a man after leading police on a chase through multiple counties in Northeast Ohio Thursday night.

The chase started on Dec. 8 after a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. near the entrance ramp to US 422 westbound in Auburn Township, according to Sgt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A Geauga County Sheriff’s Deputy was also on the scene to assist the trooper while trying to identify the man.

The man then fled from police after refusing to step out of his car, Sgt. Santiago said.

Officials said the man led police westbound on US 422 prior to using an emergency cross-over to attempt to flee police while traveling on US 422 eastbound. The Geauga County Sheriff’s Deputy was still able to keep up with the man, Sgt. Santiago said.

The chase went through Portage County on SR 44 before the man crashed on Sheldon Road in Mantua Township, police said.

The man, identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Rosian from North Royalton, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Officials confirmed Rosian is facing charges of fleeing/eluding and identity fraud.

Rosian also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without a valid license, among other traffic-related charges.

