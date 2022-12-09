233 firearms collected in Summit County gun buyback event

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Arlington Church of God and the Summit County sheriff and prosecutor’s office hosted a Gun Buyback and Safety initiative on Dec. 3 at the Arlington Church of God which resulted in the collection of hundreds of surrendered firearms.

According to a news release, the event drew a large crowd with a line of people outside the door before the event started.

Participants received gift cards to either Dave’s Supermarket or Acme Fresh Market, $100 for operable guns and $25 for inoperable guns, a news release says.

233 firearms were collected at the event and $34, 325 in gift cards were given out.

Council member Veronica Sims says, “We have experienced so much loss and tragedy in this community due to gun violence. Removing unwanted firearms from our homes goes a long way towards preventing more potential life-altering situations and creates a more secure environment for everyone.”

Discussions are pending on Summit County hosting an additional gun buyback program in the spring of 2023.

For more information, contact the Summit County office at 330-643-2725.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.