2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

3 men arrested for robbery and kidnapping, Akron police say

3 men arrested for robbery and kidnapping, Akron police say
3 men arrested for robbery and kidnapping, Akron police say(Akron Police Department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, three men were arrested Thursday afternoon for robbery and kidnapping.

Officers arrived at the 900 block of Ardella Avenue around 2 p.m. after another resident reported seeing men with guns and ski masks.

Police say the suspects ran into the when officers arrived and moments later the suspects tried to exit the house which was surrounded.

Officers say they looked inside the home and saw a 20-year-old woman being held at gunpoint.

The SWAT team was called to the scene, but before they could fully mobilize, the suspects forced the woman, at gunpoint, outside and to the rear of the house, police say.

Officers negotiated with the suspects to let the hostage go.

The suspects eventually released the victim and fled on foot, police say.

Officers arrested one of the three suspects without incident, police say.

The other two suspects made their way to Georgia Avenue.

The suspects confronted a couple, a 70-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, officers say.

Police say the suspects forced their way into the couple’s car and demanded they drive out of the area.

While driving the couple was able to alert officers that the two suspects were in their car.

Officers say they surrounded the car, rescued the couple, and took the suspects into custody without further incident.

Officers say 34-year-old Bryan McCosky, 34-year-old Rikki Rudd, and 19-year-old Alvin Brown were arrested for aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and felonious assault.

Officers recovered several guns, cash, and other evidence from the scene.

During the robbery, a 23-year-old man was beaten by the suspects and was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

One of the suspects sustained a minor injury to the arm as the K-9 unit assessed with the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe

Latest News

Amaris Ybarra and Lajayden Neals
Couple accused of shooting, robbing Lakewood man arrested
Johnny Brooks and Steven Carpenter
Lorain County Correctional Facility escapees captured, according to U.S. Marshals
FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. Voters in Oregon...
233 firearms collected in Summit County gun buyback event
The Salvation Army gives back year-round, but uses the holiday season to encourage people to...
Cleveland Salvation Army bell ringers last shift after 41 years of service