Browns star Myles Garrett on Bengals rivalry: ‘We’re trying to take over’

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett sees 2 teams on the rise squaring off Sunday in the Battle of Ohio.

“I feel like we both have improved a lot since I have been here,” Garrett said Friday of the Bengals. “They have gone on to a Super Bowl, and we have gone to the playoffs for the first time in a long while. We both have been picking it up and doing better. I think that coming from the bottom and starting from the bottom and trying to scrap it out and see who is going to make it is a little bit different. I feel like those guys in Pittsburgh and Baltimore, they kind of always feel like they are going to be at the top. I feel like where we are, we are trying to take over.”

Start your Sunday with Tailgate 19 live from the Pro Football Hall of Fame at 11 a.m. on 19 News.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m., followed by a live 5th Quarter with Tony Zarrella, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne.

