Browns star Myles Garrett on Bengals rivalry: ‘We’re trying to take over’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett sees 2 teams on the rise squaring off Sunday in the Battle of Ohio.

“I feel like we both have improved a lot since I have been here,” Garrett said Friday of the Bengals. “They have gone on to a Super Bowl, and we have gone to the playoffs for the first time in a long while. We both have been picking it up and doing better. I think that coming from the bottom and starting from the bottom and trying to scrap it out and see who is going to make it is a little bit different. I feel like those guys in Pittsburgh and Baltimore, they kind of always feel like they are going to be at the top. I feel like where we are, we are trying to take over.”

