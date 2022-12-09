2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns star Nick Chubb a finalist for NFL sportsmanship award

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Cleveland. Cleveland’s star running back has partnered with a charity close to his heart with the launch of “Chubb Crunch,” a cereal being gobbled up by Browns fans in record numbers. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)(David Dermer | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nick Chubb is one of 8 finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

Four players from each conference have been chosen: Chubb, Calais Campbell, Maxx Crosby and Jerry Hughes in the AFC plus Lavonte David, Dalvin Cook, Aaron Jones and Kyle Juszczyk in the NFC.

This is Chubb’s fourth nomination but his first time as a finalist.

The winner, who is chosen by current NFL players, will be announced during NFL Honors at the Super Bowl in Februrary.

Matthew Slater of New England won the award last year.

