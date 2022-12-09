2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland firefighters battle fire involving 2 homes in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FIrefighters are battling a blaze involving two homes located at East 143rd and Idarose Avenue in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.

There are no know injuries at this time.

Crews were called around 3:40 pm

19 News crews are on scene and will have more information when it is made available.

