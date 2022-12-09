2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29.

pearl road
The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say.

Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black hoodies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

