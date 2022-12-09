Cleveland Salvation Army bell ringers last shift after 41 years of service

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 41 years of bell ringing will end on Friday for Major Thomas Applin of The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland.

The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland says to celebrate Major Thomas and Kathleen Applin’s 41st and final Christmas, Applin’s farewell kettle shift will take place on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart at 24801 Brookpark Rd. in North Olmsted.

Applin reflected on his 41 years of bell ringing, “Over Forty years ago, I began my first official kettle campaign in Sidney, OH, with no staff or volunteers. I bundled up, played music, and interacted with the local community while ringing the iconic bell all season.

The Salvation Army Kettle campaign has been happening for 131 years and is one of the world’s longest-running fundraising campaigns.

The kettles now accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, Pay Pal, and Venmo.

When asked about the future of the red kettle Applin says “The Red Kettles are part of the history of the United States. In Holiday TV shows and Movies, that spirit of the Red Kettle also lives. I hope the red kettle and the bell will never stop ringing in our local communities. Each ring of the bell represents the promise of a neighbor being served by The Salvation Army.”

Join Applin as he retires from four decades of bell ringing on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart in North Olmsted

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.