Crews battle large fire at Portage County trucking company

Portage County, Ohio (WOIO) - Several area fire departments are battling a large fire in Portage County located at Patrick Excavating and Trucking on State Route 5 in Charlestown Township, according to Ravenna City fire.

Portage County Fire (Google Maps)

Firefighters were called to the scene around 8:20 pm.

When firefighters arrived, flames were coming through the roof.

There are no injuries to report at this time, according to Ravenna fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.