Early season bonus weekend at Mansfield’s Snow Trails begins Friday

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday is officially opening day for the 62nd Winter Season at Snow Trails, a Mansfield resort known among skiers, snowboarders and snow tubers.

This year, the facility will be offering an early season bonus weekend Dec. 9 through Dec. 11, with select trails, lifts and terrain park features open Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are incredibly appreciative to have snowmaking temps late November into December to effectively build a base of snow for our 62nd Winter Season,” said Nate Wolleson, marketing manager at Snow Trails. “Since then, our dedicated Snowmaking Crew has taken advantage of opportune temps to make snow in order to open the slopes this upcoming weekend,” he added. “The Snow Cats will be prepping the slopes this week and we’re looking forward to welcoming you out to enjoy Skiing and Snowboarding with us!”

Advanced booking is required for the early season bonus weekend, with additional deals available to view on their website.

Additional snowmaking is needed for the Vertical Descent Tubing Park, with opening dates to come.

Regular hours resume Dec. 16, with a season kick-off party Dec. 17 featuring music from The Jimmy Jack Band at the Snowflake Loft.

More information, hours and ticketing is available on Snow Trails website.

