2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Family, friends asking for birthday cards to 4-year-old girl with terminal cancer

A Wisconsin family says they’re trying to make their daughter’s birthday special as she battles brain cancer. (Source: WISN, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By Kendall Keys
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A 4-year-old girl from Wisconsin has inspired nearly everyone she meets as she battles a terminal illness.

Delaney Krings is battling brain cancer and, next week, she will mark a birthday that her mother says will be extra special.

“She brought light and love to people. That’s why she is our angel,” Heather Krings, Delaney’s mother, said. “And apparently she’s being called elsewhere to finish her angel work.”

The family said Delaney was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in October.

“You can’t really convey to a little kid that they won’t be around much longer,” Heather Krings said. “She is a kid who has been dealt a card no kid should have.”

Heather Krings said doctors have given her daughter weeks to live. But an infection has made that time even shorter.

“You just try to process it. She’s four, you know?” Heather Krings said.

A family friend is calling on the public to send birthday cards to Delaney to celebrate her fifth birthday on Dec. 16.

The goal: Collect cards for Delaney from around the world and keep her smiling and laughing as long as they can.

“We have stickers for all of the locations where the cards have come from so Delaney can see that she’s got love from all over the world,” Heather Krings said.

Delaney is currently hospitalized, but her mother and father take turns staying with her, so she is never alone.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe

Latest News

Marengo plant fire.
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.
Aerosmith cancels remaining 2022 Las Vegas residency shows over Steven Tyler’s health
Ural Godfrey was rushed to Metrohealth Medical Center where he died. (Source: WOIO)
MetroHealth hiring independent auditor as part of former CEO investigation
Visitors hug at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Earlier case against gay bar shooter dropped for lack of cooperation