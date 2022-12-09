Former Elyria safety service director announces candidacy for mayor

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Brubaker, former safety service director for the city of Elyria, announced his candidacy for mayor Friday in the upcoming 2023 election.

Brubaker took a job in Avon this month as their public works director, after working in Elyria for over a decade.

As safety service director, Brubaker was responsible for the daily operations of the city, as well as leading city departments such as Elyria police and fire. Additionally, he served as a member of the Elyria City Council and president of the Elyria School Board.

“Running for Mayor of Elyria has always been a goal for me,” Brubaker said. “I decided to run now because I believe I have the leadership skills, experience and abilities, and relationships that will allow me to see things through and get the results that Elyria needs. Economic growth, citizen safety, and financial accountability are the concerns that I have heard about most often from Elyrians. I have high expectations for myself and for Elyria. I ask for residents’ support and I promise to support the city the only way I know how--to give it everything I have every day. I have a track record of getting things done in Elyria and, if elected Mayor, I will be able to do even more.”

Prior to being safety service director, Brubaker served as an assistant safety service director for five years. He also served as superintendent of services in Elyria, supervising cemeteries, the building department and city-owned buildings and lands.

Brubaker was also involved with Elyria Little League East, serving as president for 16 years.

He was a coach and mentor, taking 13 teams to state playoffs and winning four state championships.

Brubaker currently serves on the United States Selective Service Board.

He is a 1985 graduate of Elyria High School, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Appalachian Bible College in 1990.

Questions about his campaign can be emailed to brubakerformayor@gmail.com.

