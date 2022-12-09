2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain County Correctional Facility escapees captured, according to U.S. Marshals

By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men who previously escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday have been captured, according to the U.S. Marshals office.

Brooks was arrested at the Red Roof in in Springfield Township, and Carpenter was arrested by Wadsworth police in Wadsworth.

The U.S. Marshals said they also have a woman in custody for possible involvement in the escape and harboring of the fugitives.

The Lorain Sheriff’s press release said Steven A. Carpenter and Johnny L. Brooks Jr. broke out a window and escaped around 630 p.m.

The two fled the on foot and were on the run until Friday morning.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Great partnerships from all our law enforcement partners in Lorain County is what made these arrests possible. We are thankful for all federal, state and local partners that contribute to the ongoing success of our task force.”

Carpenter was incarcerated for burglary and Brooks for possession of drugs.

