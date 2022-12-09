2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing Perry man found dead, sheriff says

Missing perry man dead
Missing perry man dead(Lake County Sheriff)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of Kenny Foucher, who has been missing since Nov. 28 was found by workers inside the nursery across from his home in Perry Township.

Foucher’s body will be examined by the Lake County Coroner to determine the exact cause of death, Lake County Sheriff says.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau is going to continue its investigation into Foucher’s disappearance and will work closely with the Lake County Coroner as part of that investigation.

Anyone who has information in the days following Foucher’s disappearance on Nov. 28 is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 440-350-5620.

