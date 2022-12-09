Northeast Ohio Weather: A mainly dry weekend ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s an active weather pattern across the country with several disturbances moving through from west to east. Our area, however, is missing out on the bulk of the moisture with these guys. A mostly cloudy sky today. Looks like most will see a glimpse or two of sunshine. High temperatures in the 40s. A weakening system tonight turns us cloudy. The moisture with this system will fizzle out by the time it reaches our area. We kept it dry during the day tomorrow. Another disturbance will track through early Sunday. Our latest forecast has some light rain and drizzle late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The afternoon will be cloudy.

