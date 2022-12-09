Ohio State Buckeyes stun Rutgers at buzzer (video)
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tanner Holden picked a great time for his first basket of the night.
Holden, a senior from Wheelersburg, OH, buried at 3-pointer at the buzzer as Ohio State rallied to beat Rutgers 67-66 Thursday in Columbus.
The winning hoop came after a missed Rutgers free throw with 5 seconds left as Ohio State prevailed in its Big 10 opener.
Zed Key led the Buckeyes with 22 points and 14 rebounds.
