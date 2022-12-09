Ohio State Buckeyes stun Rutgers at buzzer (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tanner Holden picked a great time for his first basket of the night.

Holden, a senior from Wheelersburg, OH, buried at 3-pointer at the buzzer as Ohio State rallied to beat Rutgers 67-66 Thursday in Columbus.

OHIO STATE AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/xhWWMik1i5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 9, 2022

The winning hoop came after a missed Rutgers free throw with 5 seconds left as Ohio State prevailed in its Big 10 opener.

Zed Key led the Buckeyes with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

