Ohio State Buckeyes stun Rutgers at buzzer (video)

Ohio State's Tanner Holden, front, celebrates his game-winning basket against Rutgers with Zed...
Ohio State's Tanner Holden, front, celebrates his game-winning basket against Rutgers with Zed Key during an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tanner Holden picked a great time for his first basket of the night.

Holden, a senior from Wheelersburg, OH, buried at 3-pointer at the buzzer as Ohio State rallied to beat Rutgers 67-66 Thursday in Columbus.

The winning hoop came after a missed Rutgers free throw with 5 seconds left as Ohio State prevailed in its Big 10 opener.

Zed Key led the Buckeyes with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

