Paul Baum of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn dies at 93

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family and staff of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn are mourning the loss of “Grandpa”, Paul Baum, who passed away Thursday at 93.

Baum’s passing comes four days after he and his wife celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary, according to a Dec. 8 Facebook post from the family-owned business.

This day, December 8th, our Lord called our beloved Grandpa Baum home at the age of 93. Grandpa & Grandma celebrated 73... Posted by Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates on Thursday, December 8, 2022

Baum started the Ashland-based business in 1978 alongside his wife, daughter and son-in-law, according to the company’s history page.

“Heaven gained a sweet smile, so say cheese and a prayer for our family,” the post said.

