Playhouse Square announces limited run of ‘Aladdin’ in 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tickets for Disney’s Aladdin at Playhouse Square went on sale Friday at 10 a.m., according to a release.

The Broadway musical will begin performances at the Connor Palace on March 8, 2023 for a limited, one-week run through March 12.

Showtimes in Cleveland include:

Wednesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are now available online or by calling 216-241-6000. Group orders of 15 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600.

