Summit County non-profit donates money to replace military member’s stolen baby stroller

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two days ago, a Summit County serviceman came home for the holidays and became the victim of a crime.

We interviewed Ryan Sullivan and his wife Abigail on Tuesday. Sullivan is in the military and is stationed in Texas. When he came home to visit his mom in Akron for the holidays someone broke into his truck and stole his baby stroller, baby monitors, and diapers for his newborn son.

After our story aired so many people started reaching out wanting to help, including the Army Navy Union chapter in Coventry Township.

“Thank you for everything you do,” Jim Conner with the Army Navy Union Garrison 250 said to Sullivan.

“Thank you for all your help,” Sullivan replied. “It means more than you can imagine sir.”

Thanks to an unexpected act of kindness from this Summit County nonprofit, the military family won’t have to struggle this Christmas.

“We saw your story two days ago and it choked us up, so this is from us to you,” Conner told Sullivan.

“Thank you!” Sullivan said.

“This is from us to you, get you through the holidays, have a good time,” Conner added. “We’d like for you to also have a free membership here.”

Members of the Army Navy Union Garrison gave the Sullivan family a check for $1500.

“We’re absolutely ecstatic,” Sullivan told 19 News. “Never expected anything like this, the outcome was really heart-touching, and just to see a community come together. We’ve had several people reach out to us and want to donate stuff and extend their gratitude and it really means a lot.”

The family says they’ll be able to replace all the important things for their one-month-old son that were stolen.

“We did not plan this; we saw your story,” Conner said. “We had already done a lot this year for families in this area, for veterans. This was the cherry on the top for us because a local gentleman coming here serving his country, coming home for the holidays to have that happen to him, we’ll do everything we can to help those people out and that’s what we’re here for.”

Sullivan couldn’t even find the word to express how much this meant to him.

“Just honestly more than we can explain,” he said. “It really does.”

The Summit County non-profit was just grateful they saw our story, so they could help.

“It’s hard to sleep at night because my heart feels like it’s that big,” said Wesley Hall, Paymaster for the Garrison 250. “I mean it has to make you feel better. You’re giving something back to people that need it. It’s what we love to do.”

