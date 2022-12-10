2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2 MetroHealth employees suspended following death of inmate in Cuyahoga County Jail

MetroHealth on Friday suspended two employees following the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga...
MetroHealth on Friday suspended two employees following the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth on Friday suspended two employees following the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

The inmate, identified as 26-year-old Edrick Brooks, was found dead in his cell on Dec. 9, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials did not clarify how long Brooks was in jail for.

A MetroHealth spokesperson confirmed the company is conducting an internal review into the two employees.

Brooks’ death marks the third inmate death in the Cuyahoga County Jail since November.

19 News has reached out to Cuyahoga County officials for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge
12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge
12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge
12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge
Cleveland Salvation Army bell ringers last shift after 41 years of service
Cleveland Salvation Army bell ringers last shift after 41 years of service
Lorain County Correctional Facility escapees captured, according to U.S. Marshals
Lorain County Correctional Facility escapees captured, according to U.S. Marshals
Cleveland firefighters battle fire involving 2 homes in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
Cleveland firefighters battle fire involving 2 homes in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood