2 MetroHealth employees suspended following death of inmate in Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth on Friday suspended two employees following the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

The inmate, identified as 26-year-old Edrick Brooks, was found dead in his cell on Dec. 9, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials did not clarify how long Brooks was in jail for.

A MetroHealth spokesperson confirmed the company is conducting an internal review into the two employees.

Brooks’ death marks the third inmate death in the Cuyahoga County Jail since November.

19 News has reached out to Cuyahoga County officials for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

