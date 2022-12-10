Cavaliers falter late, fall to Kings at home 106-95

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sacramento Kings were missing star guard DeAaron Fox (injured foot) and still won on the road in Cleveland Friday night.

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 18 points and 19 rebounds as Sacramento closed to game on a 19-0 run to win 106-95.

Caris LeVert paced Cleveland with 22 points and Darius Garland added 19.

The Cavs played without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell (29 ppg), who sat with lower right leg soreness. Kevin Love also missed the game with lower back soreness.

Former Cavs fan favorite Matthew Dellavedova played 16 minutes off the Kings bench, totaling 3 points, 3 steals and 4 assists.

Also, former Cavs head coach Mike Brown is now the bench boss for Sacramento.

The game was tied 49-49 at intermission. Garland led all scorers at halftime with 13 points.

Next up for Cleveland is game 2 of a back-to-back against Oklahoma City Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

