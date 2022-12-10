2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cavaliers falter late, fall to Kings at home 106-95

Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022(Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sacramento Kings were missing star guard DeAaron Fox (injured foot) and still won on the road in Cleveland Friday night.

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 18 points and 19 rebounds as Sacramento closed to game on a 19-0 run to win 106-95.

Caris LeVert paced Cleveland with 22 points and Darius Garland added 19.

The Cavs played without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell (29 ppg), who sat with lower right leg soreness. Kevin Love also missed the game with lower back soreness.

Former Cavs fan favorite Matthew Dellavedova played 16 minutes off the Kings bench, totaling 3 points, 3 steals and 4 assists.

Also, former Cavs head coach Mike Brown is now the bench boss for Sacramento.

The game was tied 49-49 at intermission. Garland led all scorers at halftime with 13 points.

Next up for Cleveland is game 2 of a back-to-back against Oklahoma City Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals...
Browns star Myles Garrett on Bengals rivalry: ‘We’re trying to take over’
Ohio State's Tanner Holden, front, celebrates his game-winning basket against Rutgers with Zed...
Ohio State Buckeyes stun Rutgers at buzzer (video)
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns star Nick Chubb a finalist for NFL sportsmanship award
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Hyundai Pigskin Poll