Man charged with aggravated arson following house fire in Canton

Officials confirmed the incident is still under investigation.
Officials confirmed the incident is still under investigation.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriffs Deputies on Friday arrested and charged a man who caused a house fire in Canton, according to Sheriff George T. Maier.

The fire happened at 2:31 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the 2800 block of Fairmount Street, according to a department Facebook post.

The home was occupied at the time of the fire, officials said.

Posted by Stark County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 10, 2022

Officials confirmed first responders were able to quickly put out the fire and nobody was hurt.

Plain Township firefighters determined the fire started as arson, the post said.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and Plain Township Fire Department were able to identify the suspect shortly after the fire, officials said.

Police found the suspect, 31-year-old Anthony Carr, from Louisville, at his home, officials said.

Officials charged Carr with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, the post said. Carr also has an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

Officials confirmed the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

