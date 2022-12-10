Northeast Ohio Weather: Grey but not white weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today, clouds will dominate the sky amid highs in the low to mid 40s.

Scattered showers develop late tonight as lows slip into the upper 30s.

Spotty, light rain early Sunday will give way to clouds as highs recover into the lower 40s.

Sunday night features more clouds and lows in the mid 30s.

Along with considerable cloudiness on Monday, we’ll see highs around 40.

Tuesday’s partly cloudy skies will allow highs in the lower 40s.

The next risk of rain shows up on Wednesday.

