CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has released new flu data showing the number of local flu related hospitalizations this year have now passed the last 12 years combined.

Hospitalizations to date total 367 through week 48 of the year. In Ohio, flu hospitalizations have never been this high.

In the data, Cuyahoga County BOH also has listed influenza levels as “very high” for the second consecutive week. This week also added 122 confirmed flu related hospitalizations with 5.5% of ED visits were for flu symptoms.

The BOH is urging people to stay safe during the holiday season with the flu numbers as high as they are. The best thing to do is to get the flu vaccine within the week, so it will be in full effect by the Christmas holiday.

For more information on the data just released by the County, visit the link here.

