Police: 17-year-old student arrested after bringing gun to Akron school while attending sporting event

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a 17-year-old boy Friday afternoon after being caught with a gun while attending a school sporting event.

The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Firestone CLC prior to a school basketball game, according to Lt. Michael Miller with the Akron Police Department.

The student asked to grab his coat out of his school locker, which was where a teacher saw the gun, Lt. Miller said.

The teen was immediately brought in the principal’s office and the gun was turned over to police, officials confirmed.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility and was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance, officials confirmed.

