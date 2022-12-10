Vera Baum of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn dies
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family and staff of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn are mourning the loss of “Grandma”, Vera Baum, who died Saturday.
The Dec. 10 announcement from the company comes two days after the death of Paul Baum, Vera’s husband, according to a Facebook post from the family-owned business.
Vera’s passing comes days after the couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary, with Paul’s death on Dec. 8.
Baum started the Ashland-based business in 1978 alongside his wife, daughter and son-in-law, according to the company’s history page.
“Heaven has gained two sweet smiles, so say cheese & a prayer as we all take this journey together,” the post said.
