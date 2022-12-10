Vera Baum of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family and staff of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn are mourning the loss of “Grandma”, Vera Baum, who died Saturday.

The Dec. 10 announcement from the company comes two days after the death of Paul Baum, Vera’s husband, according to a Facebook post from the family-owned business.

Our beloved Grandpa & Grandma, Paul & Vera Baum, have both went home to our Lord. Grandma & Grandpa celebrated 73 years... Posted by Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates on Saturday, December 10, 2022

Vera’s passing comes days after the couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary, with Paul’s death on Dec. 8.

This day, December 8th, our Lord called our beloved Grandpa Baum home at the age of 93. Grandpa & Grandma celebrated 73... Posted by Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates on Thursday, December 8, 2022

Baum started the Ashland-based business in 1978 alongside his wife, daughter and son-in-law, according to the company’s history page.

“Heaven has gained two sweet smiles, so say cheese & a prayer as we all take this journey together,” the post said.

