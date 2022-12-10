Winners announced in Ohio Turnpike’s Name-A-Snowplow contest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike on Friday announced the eight winners in the 2022 ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ contest.

The winners of the second annual naming contest, announced on Dec. 9, had until Nov. 20 to submit their names, according to a department press release.

The Ohio Turnpike received over 5,500 names and chose the top 50 for a public vote from Nov. 21 through Dec. 2, the release said.

With nearly 1,100 votes cast, here are the winners of the 2022 contest:

Ctrl-Salt-Delete: Nicole G.

Blizzard Wizard: Jacqueline F.

Plow Chicka Plow Wow: Joshua K.

You’re Killin’ Me Squalls: Linda V.

The Big LePlowski: Matthew S.

The Blizzard of Oz: Annette B.

Ohio Thaw Enforcement: Jonathan H.

Clearopathra: Samantha S.

The newly-named trucks will be at each of the Turnpike’s eight maintenance buildings along the 241-mile roadway, the release said.

The named trucks will be used for this winter season.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.