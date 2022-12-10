Winners announced in Ohio Turnpike’s Name-A-Snowplow contest
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike on Friday announced the eight winners in the 2022 ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ contest.
The winners of the second annual naming contest, announced on Dec. 9, had until Nov. 20 to submit their names, according to a department press release.
The Ohio Turnpike received over 5,500 names and chose the top 50 for a public vote from Nov. 21 through Dec. 2, the release said.
With nearly 1,100 votes cast, here are the winners of the 2022 contest:
- Ctrl-Salt-Delete: Nicole G.
- Blizzard Wizard: Jacqueline F.
- Plow Chicka Plow Wow: Joshua K.
- You’re Killin’ Me Squalls: Linda V.
- The Big LePlowski: Matthew S.
- The Blizzard of Oz: Annette B.
- Ohio Thaw Enforcement: Jonathan H.
- Clearopathra: Samantha S.
The newly-named trucks will be at each of the Turnpike’s eight maintenance buildings along the 241-mile roadway, the release said.
The named trucks will be used for this winter season.
