Winners announced in Ohio Turnpike’s Name-A-Snowplow contest

(Source: Ohio Turnpike/Facebook)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike on Friday announced the eight winners in the 2022 ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ contest.

The winners of the second annual naming contest, announced on Dec. 9, had until Nov. 20 to submit their names, according to a department press release.

The Ohio Turnpike received over 5,500 names and chose the top 50 for a public vote from Nov. 21 through Dec. 2, the release said.

With nearly 1,100 votes cast, here are the winners of the 2022 contest:

  • Ctrl-Salt-Delete: Nicole G.
  • Blizzard Wizard: Jacqueline F.
  • Plow Chicka Plow Wow: Joshua K.
  • You’re Killin’ Me Squalls: Linda V.
  • The Big LePlowski: Matthew S.
  • The Blizzard of Oz: Annette B.
  • Ohio Thaw Enforcement: Jonathan H.
  • Clearopathra: Samantha S.

The newly-named trucks will be at each of the Turnpike’s eight maintenance buildings along the 241-mile roadway, the release said.

The named trucks will be used for this winter season.

