5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against...
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Associated Press)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns try to make it 6 straight wins in the Battle of Ohio and Tailgate 19 has you covered with Cleveland’s favorite pregame show live at 11 a.m.

Host Tony Zarrella previews the Browns-Bengals matchup with former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne, while Mark Schwab provides live reports from Cincinnati.

The guys will cover:

* Joe Burrow’s rising MVP chances and why he’s 0-4 against the Browns

* What the Browns defense can do to replace injured LB Sione Takitaki

* Are the Browns analytics efforts really paying off where it counts?

* Jerry Jones’ proposal for an 18-game regular season

* What to expect from Deshaun Watson in week 2 of his comeback?

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. on 19 News, followed by a live 5th Quarter at 5 p.m.

