5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns try to make it 6 straight wins in the Battle of Ohio and Tailgate 19 has you covered with Cleveland’s favorite pregame show live at 11 a.m.

Host Tony Zarrella previews the Browns-Bengals matchup with former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne, while Mark Schwab provides live reports from Cincinnati.

The guys will cover:

* Joe Burrow’s rising MVP chances and why he’s 0-4 against the Browns

* What the Browns defense can do to replace injured LB Sione Takitaki

* Are the Browns analytics efforts really paying off where it counts?

* Jerry Jones’ proposal for an 18-game regular season

* What to expect from Deshaun Watson in week 2 of his comeback?

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. on 19 News, followed by a live 5th Quarter at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.