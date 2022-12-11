Browns invade Cincinnati to renew Battle Of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns and Bengals traded punts in a scoreless first quarter.

The Browns did mount one drive, but on 4th and 1 from the Cincinnati 25 Jacoby Brissett threw an incomplete pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Brissett came on in relief of Watson in what looked like attempt to fool the Bengals. Traditionally when Brissett is in on 4th and 1 the Browns run a quarterback sneak.

