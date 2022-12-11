2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns invade Cincinnati to renew Battle Of Ohio

The helmets now feature a vibrant orange tint and brown facemasks. (Source: Cleveland Browns)
The helmets now feature a vibrant orange tint and brown facemasks. (Source: Cleveland Browns)
By Mark Schwab and Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns and Bengals traded punts in a scoreless first quarter.

The Browns did mount one drive, but on 4th and 1 from the Cincinnati 25 Jacoby Brissett threw an incomplete pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Brissett came on in relief of Watson in what looked like attempt to fool the Bengals. Traditionally when Brissett is in on 4th and 1 the Browns run a quarterback sneak.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Caris LeVert vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102
NCAA Football
Mount Union Advances to Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against...
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Cavaliers falter late, fall to Kings at home 106-95