‘Donte’s Gift Express’ to surprise East Cleveland residents for 10th year

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday, volunteers wrapped gifts for at least 500 families in East Cleveland, Ohio.

As a part of the 10th Annual Donté's Gift Express, dozens of volunteers wrapped gifts, wrote holiday cards and bagged school supplies for 500 families at Tower City Center in Cleveland.

Four Shaw High School alums are behind the event: Donté Gibbs, Dominique Tucker, India Moore and Seretha Etheridge. Created in 2013, Donté's Gift Express has delivered gifts to more than 2,700 families in and around East Cleveland and raised close to $15,000.

Volunteers are recruited from all corners of the Northeast Ohio region on an annual basis to take part in the organization’s signature community service project.

More information is available at www.dontesgiftexpress.com.

Randomly selected, East Cleveland families will be surprised with 500 gift packages at a later date as a surprise.

Christmas comes early for East Cleveland families thanks to Donté's Gift Express

