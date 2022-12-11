Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Paul Silas dies at 79
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Paul Silas died at 79 on Sunday, according to reports from ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Silas was a three-time NBA champion and two-time All-Star.
Silas also coached multiple teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers during LeBron James’ rookie season from 2003-2005.
Silas’ compiled a coaching record of 387-488.
The NBA and commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on the Silas’ death.
19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Cavaliers for comment.
