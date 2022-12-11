Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Paul Silas dies at 79

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Paul Silas died at 79 on Sunday, according to reports from ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Paul Silas — a three-time NBA champion and two-time All-Star — has passed away at 79, per ⁦@GlobeBobRyan⁩. Silas was a fierce competitor and beloved figure. He coached several teams, including Cleveland to start LeBron James’ career. His son, Stephen, is the Rockets coach. pic.twitter.com/DAVSd1Up6r — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 11, 2022

Silas was a three-time NBA champion and two-time All-Star.

Silas also coached multiple teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers during LeBron James’ rookie season from 2003-2005.

Silas’ compiled a coaching record of 387-488.

The NBA and commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on the Silas’ death.

We mourn the passing of former NBA All-Star and head coach Paul Silas. Paul’s lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired, including his son, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family. -Adam — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022

