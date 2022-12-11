2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Paul Silas dies at 79

Then-Miami Heat's LeBron James, right, jokes with Charlotte Bobcats coach Paul Silas, after an...
Then-Miami Heat's LeBron James, right, jokes with Charlotte Bobcats coach Paul Silas, after an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Jan. 3, 2011. Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams and LeBron James' first coach in the league, has died, his family announced Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. He was 79. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Paul Silas died at 79 on Sunday, according to reports from ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Silas was a three-time NBA champion and two-time All-Star.

Silas also coached multiple teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers during LeBron James’ rookie season from 2003-2005.

Silas’ compiled a coaching record of 387-488.

The NBA and commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on the Silas’ death.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Cavaliers for comment.

