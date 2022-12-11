2 Strong 4 Bullies
LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

Mobley, Allen record double, doubles in victory
Caris LeVert vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Caris LeVert vs. Oklahoma City Thunder(Photo credit AP News/Ron Schwane)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) - Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.

Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the NBA at 31.1 points per game, led Oklahoma City with 23. Aleksej Pokusevski added 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Josh Giddey had 17 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Mobley gave Cleveland its largest lead at 72-55 with two free throws midway through the third quarter, but the Thunder rallied to tie it at 89 on a layup by Jalen Williams.

The Cavaliers immediately went back in front on Mobley’s 3-pointer, beginning a 15-4 run that was punctuated by Allen’s three-point play on a dunk. Cleveland is 11-0 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with Mitchell in the lineup and 1-2 when he doesn’t play.

TIP-INS

Thunder: G Kenrich Williams (right knee sprain) did not travel to Cleveland and will miss the remainder of its trip. Coach Mark Daigneault said the injury is not a day-to-day situation, but doesn’t appear to be a long-term issue. … Oklahoma City has lost four straight to the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers: F Kevin Love (low back soreness) sat out his second game in a row and F Dean Wade (left shoulder sprain) has been sidelined for four straight. … G Ricky Rubio (left knee surgery) and G Dylan Windler (right ankle sprain) also were inactive. … Cleveland has sold out all 14 home games this season.

UP NEXT

Thunder: At Dallas on Monday night.

Cavaliers: At San Antonio on Monday night.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

