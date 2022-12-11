2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Mount Union Advances to Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl

Purple Raiders look to win 14th National Championship
NCAA Football
NCAA Football(MGN)
By Scott Piker
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A holiday tradition continues in Alliance, Ohio. The Mount Union Purple Raiders advance to the ‘Amos Alonzo Stagg’ Bowl to play for the division three national championship.

Mount Union used a 3-yard late touchdown from Tyler Echeverry with :31 remaining in the fourth quarter to beat the Wartburg Knights 34-31 at Larry Kehres Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Purple Raiders will travel to Annapolis, Maryland to take on North Central for the division three national championship on December 16. A victory will mark the 14th division three national championship for Mount Union.

North Central eliminated the Purple Raiders 26-13 in the semifinals last season. Mount Union is 1-2 lifetime against North Central in the division three playoffs. Mount’s victory took place in 2013.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Caris LeVert vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against...
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Cavaliers falter late, fall to Kings at home 106-95
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals...
Browns star Myles Garrett on Bengals rivalry: ‘We’re trying to take over’