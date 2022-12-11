Mount Union Advances to Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A holiday tradition continues in Alliance, Ohio. The Mount Union Purple Raiders advance to the ‘Amos Alonzo Stagg’ Bowl to play for the division three national championship.

Mount Union used a 3-yard late touchdown from Tyler Echeverry with :31 remaining in the fourth quarter to beat the Wartburg Knights 34-31 at Larry Kehres Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Purple Raiders will travel to Annapolis, Maryland to take on North Central for the division three national championship on December 16. A victory will mark the 14th division three national championship for Mount Union.

North Central eliminated the Purple Raiders 26-13 in the semifinals last season. Mount Union is 1-2 lifetime against North Central in the division three playoffs. Mount’s victory took place in 2013.

