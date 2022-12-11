Northeast Ohio Weather: Grey skies continue to blanket Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Spotty, light rain early today will give way to clouds as highs recover into the low 40s.

Tonight features more clouds and lows in the mid 30s.

Along with considerable cloudiness again on Monday, we’ll see highs approaching 40.

Tuesday’s partly cloudy skies will allow highs in the lower 40s.

The next risk of rain shows up on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.