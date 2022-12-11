2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police cruiser hit, 4 people injured in multi-car crash on I-90

By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers say a police cruiser was hit, four people were injured, and one person was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI) in a multi-car crash on I-90 early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a roll-over crash involving two cars on I-90 near East 105th Street around 1:40 a.m.

Police say within moments of their arrival a second crash happened involving two cars that were attempting to avoid the first crash.

Officers parked their cruisers and lit road flares to protect the scene.

Police say an officer observed a car heading toward them at a high rate of speed.

The officer ran to the side of the road as the car struck an unoccupied Bratenahl police car, police say.

Officers say after the car hit the police car it also struck a truck that rolled over.

A total of seven cars were involved in the three separate crashes, police say.

Four adults were taken to University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car who struck the police car was arrested and charged with OVI.

