2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19-year-old man fatally shot at Akron skate park

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was fatally shot at an Akron skate park early Monday morning.

Officials say around 1 a.m. the victim was at 990 Derby Downs Dr. in Akron when he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to Barberton Citizen’s Hospital Emergency Department.

He died due to his injuries around 2:05 a.m., the Summit County Medical Examiner says.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Alishah Pointer (Source: East Cleveland police)
3rd suspect pleads guilty in connection with torture, murder of 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland
A strike notice was issued by the unions today stating that their strike will begin on the...
Streetsboro student threatens school on social media, police say
5th Quarter crew on Cade York's complaining
5th Quarter crew on Cade York's complaining
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say