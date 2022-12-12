19-year-old man fatally shot at Akron skate park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was fatally shot at an Akron skate park early Monday morning.

Officials say around 1 a.m. the victim was at 990 Derby Downs Dr. in Akron when he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to Barberton Citizen’s Hospital Emergency Department.

He died due to his injuries around 2:05 a.m., the Summit County Medical Examiner says.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

