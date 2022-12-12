3 injured after shots fired during fight in Maple Heights, police say

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men were shot in a shooting in the street in Maple Heights early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at Ramage Street around 2:20 a.m. for a disturbance where multiple people were fighting and shots were fired.

Police say when officers arrived they found three men with gunshot wounds.

The three victims were given first aid and taken to area hospitals, police say.

Officers say they located four people in the area who were initially taken into custody and taken to the Maple Heights Police Department.

Police say they were released that morning pending further investigation.

Three homes were also struck by gunfire.

Police say no one in those homes was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624.

