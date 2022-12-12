Akron police: Shooting victims involved in car crash while fleeing gunfire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men were shot inside a car and while the victims tried to flee the shooting they crashed their car into a telephone pole Sunday afternoon, police say.

Officers say around 12:40 p.m. three men aged 19 and 20 years old, were reportedly sitting in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.

Police say the suspect walked to the car and started shooting.

The victims backed out of the driveway at a high rate of speed while still being shot at and hit a telephone pole, which caused the car to flip, police say.

After the crash the victims got out of the car and left the scene on foot, they were located nearby shortly after, officers say.

The victims all sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims’ names are being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.