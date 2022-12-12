2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bond hearing for daughter accused of stabbing parents at their North Ridgeville home

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The 34-year-old Lakewood woman accused of stabbing her mom and dad at their North Ridgeville home last week has a bond hearing in Elyria Municipal Court Monday.

Emily Deese is charged with felonious assault and attempted murder.

Emily Deese
Emily Deese((Source: North Ridgeville police))

North Ridgeville police said officers were called to the home in the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

When they arrived, they found Deese’s 67-year-old mom and 69-year-old dad suffering from serious injuries.

Police said EMS transported the mom and dad to UH St. John Medical Center in Westlake.

Deese was taken into custody on Wildlife Trail, just east of Amber Way.

She was treated for injuries suffered in the attack and then transported to the Lorain County Jail.

