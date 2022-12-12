2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bratenahl police charge Euclid woman with OVI after crash involving police cruiser on I-90

(Source: Bratenahl police)
(Source: Bratenahl police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Euclid woman is now charged with OVI after crashing into an unoccupied Bratenahl police cruiser and a second vehicle on I-90 early Saturday morning.

Bratenahl police said a total of seven vehicles were involved in three separate crashes.

The first accident was a roll-over crash near E. 105th St. around 1:40 a.m.

Police said within moments of their arrival on that scene, a second crash happened involving two cars that were attempting to avoid the first crash.

According to police, an officer then spotted a Honda Accord coming towards them at a high rate of speed.

The officer ran to the side of the road and the driver of the Honda slammed into the unoccupied cruiser. The officer was not injured.

After the driver of the Honda hit the police cruiser, she also struck a truck involved in one of the prior accidents, said police.

Bratenahl police have identified the driver of the Honda as Anita Locke. She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.

Four adults were taken to University Hospitals and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

