Car damaged in Fairview Park road rage incident, police say

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old Strongsville woman’s car was damaged during a road rage incident on Dec. 6.

The woman told the police she was driving to work around 8:45 a.m. on I-480 before the Clague Road off-ramp when there was a road rage incident with a gray Mazda.

She told police the Mazda began to brake check her and give her obscene hand gestures.

Police say at one point the Mazda crumpled up a brown bag and threw it at the woman’s car.

The bag left a chip in the windshield of her car, police say.

The woman was able to take a picture of the license plate of the Mazda.

Police say the Mazda was registered to a 62-year-old man from Painesville.

There were two men in the car during the incident, officers say.

The passenger of the Mazda was recording the incident on his phone, police say.

Officers contacted the owner of the Mazda who denied any wrongdoing.

The case remains under investigation.

