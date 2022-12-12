Euclid police search for missing man with dementia

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO)- Police are searching for a man suffering from dementia who has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 10.

According to police, James Lewis was last known to be driving his green 2015 Buick Regal, with the license plate HPE7122.

James Lewis ((Source: Euclid police))

Police said Lewis does have a CCW permit and he was a former police officer.

If located, please call Euclid police at 440-247-7321.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.