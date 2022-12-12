Grand jury indicts ex-boyfriend for murder of Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 32-year-old man for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November.

Cleveland police said Princess Cole, 32, was shot and killed inside their apartment in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Rd. on Nov. 16.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Cole died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Cole’s ex-boyfriend, Prince John, was arrested that same day.

John was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.

John will be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Dec. 14.

