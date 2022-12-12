2 Strong 4 Bullies
Harrison Jr. headlines Ohio State All-American selections

Buckeyes wide receiver only 1st Team selection
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lines up during the third quarter of an NCAA...
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lines up during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against the Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
As one of the top programs in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes will have players selected as All-Americans. 2022 is no different.

Monday, the 2022 Associated Press All-Americans were announced. Ohio State has four players honored.

The only first team selection is wide receiver Marvin Harrison Junior. Harrison joins Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee and Xavier Hutchinson of Iowa State.

Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Junior, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Ronnie Hickman received second team honors.

In somewhat of a surprise, the Associated Press did not select quarterback C.J. Stroud as an All-American despite finishing third in voting for the Heisman trophy. USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman trophy winner, was named to the first team. Heisman runner up Maxx Duggan of TCU was named to the second team. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was a third team selection.

Ohio State takes on Georgia at the Peach Bowl on December 31 in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

