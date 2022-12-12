Josh Bell signs deal with Guardians

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians officially announced the signing of free agent first baseman and designated hitter Josh Bell Monday.

The 2-year deal worth $33 million was first reported last week during Major League Baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego.

Bell has spent his entire career in National League. He was an All-Star in 2019 as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates when the mid-summer classic took place at Progressive Field in Cleveland. He has also played for the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.

Bell has a career batting average of .262, with 130 home runs and 468 rbi’s.

