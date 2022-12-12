2 Strong 4 Bullies
Josh Bell signs deal with Guardians

2-Year deal for switch hitting 1B/DH
FILE - San Diego Padres' Josh Bell watches hit RBI-single during the fifth inning in Game 2 of...
FILE - San Diego Padres' Josh Bell watches hit RBI-single during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 19, 2022, in San Diego. The Cleveland Guardians and slugging first baseman Bell have agreed to a $33 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a review of medical records. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians officially announced the signing of free agent first baseman and designated hitter Josh Bell Monday.

The 2-year deal worth $33 million was first reported last week during Major League Baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego.

Bell has spent his entire career in National League. He was an All-Star in 2019 as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates when the mid-summer classic took place at Progressive Field in Cleveland. He has also played for the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.

Bell has a career batting average of .262, with 130 home runs and 468 rbi’s.

