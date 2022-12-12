Northeast Ohio Weather: Quiet first half of the week; rain and wind arrive Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Flurries in the area this morning, otherwise it’ll be a cloudy day ahead. Afternoon temperatures in the 35 to 40 degree range. The team is monitoring a major storm impacting much of the western half of the country this morning. This storm will eject out into the central United States by tomorrow. Blizzard conditions in the Northern Plains and a severe weather outbreak in the south. This system will not arrive in our neck of the woods until really Thursday. We have a high chance of rain at this time. The wind will be pretty strong during the day. We then trend colder to close out the week.

